Detectives arrest man accused of synagogue shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 30-year-old suspect in the July 28 synagogue shooting in Miami-Dade County has been arrested, the Miami-Dade Police Department reported on Tuesday night.

The gunman, police officers identified as Carlin Stlouis, was in a black Chevrolet Impala when he stopped in front of Young Israel of North Miami Beach and fired his weapon.

Stlouis, of Hallandale Beach, is a Hertz Rent A Car employee, and he was arrested at shopping mall in North Miami Beach, according to the arrest form.

Yosef Lifshutz, 68, who is also known as Warren Lifshutz, was approaching the synagogue before Sunday evening prayer when he was wounded. He tried to escape the gunfire, but he collapsed on the ground.

Lifshutz was born in Rochester, New York, and is an active member of Young Israel of North Miami Beach. He has undergone about 17 surgeries since the shooting, according to The Yeshiva World.

After the shooting received worldwide attention, detectives used data from license plate readers and Stlouis' mobile cellphone records to identify him as a suspect.

Stlouis filed a police report with the Hallandale Beach Police Department saying that his 9 mm semi-automatic pistol had been stolen from his car. When he was arrested, officers found a loaded semi-automatic firearm magazine inside the Toyota Corolla that he was driving.

Detectives learned the Hornady brand ammunition that was in the magazine matched the 9 mm casings that crime scene investigators found outside of the synagogue, police said.

Stlouis is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and firearm/discharge from a vehicle.

