Detectives identify West Little River murder victim

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. - Detectives are investigating the murder of a 52-year-old man in northwest Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood.

According to Sgt. John Perez, the murder victim, Jorge C. Chacon, was killed about 8 a.m. For hours, a white tarp covered his body in front of a home at 8746 NW 24 Ave.

Miami-Dade property records show Jorge C. Chacon, an unmarried man, has owned the 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home since 2016.

On Friday afternoon, police officers began to distribute his Sept. 17 mugshot. The Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation filed it after he was arrested for burglary and grand theft last year. He was registered as homeless during the arrest.

Court records show the case was closed Nov. 9, after he was released Sept. 24 to Alternative Programs, Inc., better known as TAP, an agency that provides alternatives to incarceration. Chacon had a history of alcohol abuse.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Chacon's murder to call 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.