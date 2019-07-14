Detectives investigate shooting leaving 1 injured in West Little River

MIAMI - A woman was shot Sunday afternoon in Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood.

The woman was driving a black Nissan Altima with temporary Florida license plate CLB5197. She was wounded inside the car, which was parked along Northwest 93rd Street, between Northwest 21st and 22nd Avenue.

The shooter sprayed the Altima with bullets damaging the back window and the lid of the trunk.

There were at least three yellow markers next to shell casings on the ground, and detectives were leaning inside the vehicle to get evidence from the driver's seat area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

