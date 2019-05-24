Detectives remain silent on Kameela Russell's disappearance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - It has been a week since Kameela Russell vanished.

The department hasn't shared anything about the case since May 19. Miami Gardens police officers closed an area May 20 on Northwest 23rd Court from Northwest 204 to 207 Streets. It was near to where she was last seen.

During the afternoon of May 15th, Donna Blyden waited for her niece to pick up her two children from her home on the 800 block of Northwest 203 Street. She told police officers she last saw her driving her 2014 black Audi A6.

Russell worked as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High School. Her last post on Instagram was an April 29 message for her students demanding to get tickets to their graduation later this month.

"Love you, mean it, bye," said Russell to end the video.

