Miami-Dade detectives search for beloved grandmother's killer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department detectives continued to search for the killer of a beloved grandmother on Saturday afternoon.

Yenitza Roques had just celebrated her 46th birthday on Sept. 4. More than a week after the celebration, her daughter, Marisol O'Farrill, was in mourning. She used Facebook to express her grief.

"Yesterday a beautiful angel was taken from us. It seems so unreal. I keep hoping you walk through the door and say, 'You've been pranked!' I am still waiting," O'Farrill wrote on Friday. "Rest in paradise mom. I love you."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found Roques dead about 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest 169th Street and Northwest 67th Avenue.

Relatives said detectives have surveillance video showing two drivers struck Roques and fled the scene. They are asking anyone with information about Roques' death to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

