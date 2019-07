MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A boater who was diving Thursday in waters near Haulover Inlet was hospitalized after possibly being bitten by a shark, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:40 p.m. off the 10300 block of Collins Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately released.

