Dog killed in southwest Miami-Dade house fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Labrador retriever is dead and another dog is missing after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. at 10791 SW 46th St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire started somewhere in the bathroom, possibly in the A/C closet area.

When firefighters got to the scene, they initially thought the fire had been extinguished but it turned out the flames had moved into some hidden voids created when the residents had built a second ceiling.

Firefighters had to cut a hole to access the voids and put water on the flames.

Officials said the house is partially gutted and not livable.

Five people, all adults, were displaced from the home.

The American Red Cross will provide hotel rooms for the residents if they have nowhere else to go, authorities said.

"We just want to remind people of the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Danny Cardeso said.

"Did this one have working smoke detectors?" Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright asked.

"I'm not sure if it did or if it didn't," he said. "We didn't hear any working when we arrived. So we want to make sure everyone has working smoke detectors and replace their batteries twice a year when you change the time."

Fire Rescue officials said the fire appears to have been accidental, though the official cause is under investigation.

