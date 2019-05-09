Dramatic rollover crash caught on camera in Cutler Bay

CULTER BAY, Fla. - A woman was hurt Wednesday in a dramatic rollover crash that was caught on camera in Cutler Bay.

Andy Carvo said he was in the drive-thru line at Pollo Tropical near South Dixie Highway and Southwest 186 when he saw the nasty collision.

"I was ordering food and all the sudden I see this car hitting the breaks hard," Carvo said.

Carvo said he watched as the driver of a gray SUV appeared to lose control before rolling over several times.

Carvo recorded the crash on his truck’s dashboard camera.

The crash victims were lucky. Officers who happen to be having lunch at the Pollo arrived on the scene immediately.

"As soon as they heard it, they came running, and they went to the scene to help out," Carvo said.

