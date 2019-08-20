Miami Gardens shooting injures 2 after mother picks up son from school

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A mom was driving with her 18 year old son in Miami Gardens when a shooter targeted them on Monday afternoon. Shattered glass cut her arm. Her son was shot several times.

There were blood stains in the silver Nissan. Detectives believe the gunman was after her son. The mother said he shot seven times.

"When it happened, I realized we were being shot at," said the mother, who did not want to be identified. "My son jumped over to see me like, 'Mom! You good? You good?' Not knowing that he was shot up."

The mother said it all started after she picked him up from school and they left a Winn-Dixie supermarket at 17221 NW 27 Ave. The mother said she was taking side streets to get home. She said the shooting happened as she approached the Palmetto Expressway, also known as State Road 826.

"I thought I was going to faint, because I thought I was shot, too," the mother said. "Blood was just everywhere."

The mother said her instinct was to speed back to their house in Miami Gardens where her relatives called 911. Her son's injuries included his face, back and hand.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He was in critical condition. The mother said doctors told her he has a long road to recovery.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-8477.

