Drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens leaves 1 wounded

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A shooting left one person wounded in Miami Gardens Saturday morning, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Karen Clarke, a spokeswoman for the city of Miami Gardens, said witnesses told police officers it was a drive-by shooting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded about 10:30 a.m. to a small shopping mall at 3601 NW 191 St.

The stores at the mall are Baby Carolina Tire, Botanica Yemaya, Lord Styling Team Unisex Salon, IFYROB African Movies, Foods & Beauty Supply and the Universal Supermarket.

Clarke said Miami Gardens Police Department detectives were investigating the shooting.

Officers were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

