Drive-by shooting leaves 3 injured in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A drive-by shooting left three people injured Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County.

Officers responded to a home at the corner of Southwest 118th Avenue and Southwest 221st Street, near South Dixie Highway and Old Cutler Road

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the people injured to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

