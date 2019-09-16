Driver airlifted to hospital after dump truck overturns on Krome Avenue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center Monday morning after a dump truck overturned at Krome Avenue and North Kendall Drive, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, crews arrived at the scene to find the dump truck on its side with the driver trapped inside.

Officials said firefighters extricated the driver from the truck.

After the victim was airlifted to the hospital, firefighters found the driver's kitten in the cab of the vehicle.

Officials said the kitten will remain in safe hands until the driver or a relative is able to pick it up.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

