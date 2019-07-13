Driver crashes into Miller Drive mansion's wall in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver crashed into a wall with an iron fence Saturday in southwest Miami-Dade County. The car suffered heavy damage, the wall crumbled and the iron bended.

The wall was designed to protect a 5-bedroom mansion with a long circular drive-way on Miller Drive near Galloway Road and the city of Coral Gables.

"I don't how he lost control," said Marcos Guerra, a co-owner of the mansion.

Guerra said the car flipped over and ended up facing backwards. He said the wall is there to protect his property from the drivers who speed on Miller Drive.

Officers temporarily closed Miller Drive after the debris spread all over the street near Galloway Road. The crash remains under investigation.

