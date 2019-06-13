Driver in custody after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

The body of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash is covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of U.S. Highway 1 near Southwest 260th Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 near Southwest 260th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said Nelson Rodriguez was driving a Chevrolet sedan when it struck a bicyclist who was attempting to cross U.S. 1.

Camacho said Rodriguez, 33, continued driving south on U.S. 1, but the car was stopped by Miami-Dade police a short time later near Southwest 296th Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification was being withheld pending notification of family.

Rodriguez is in FHP custody.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed at Southwest 260th Street during the crash investigation.

