Driver killed in wrong-way collision on Southwest Eighth Street

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday on Southwest Eighth Street in west Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 5 a.m. on Southwest Eighth Street at Southwest 157th Avenue, east of Krome Avenue.

According to the FHP, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Hyundai.

Authorities cut off the roof to the Hyundai to get to the driver, but it was too late. The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

"It doesn't make a very good day for anyone that has to see something like this. I feel sorry for the family," one man in the area said.

A view from Sky 10 showed the pickup truck on its side and a body covered by a yellow tarp next to the severely mangled car.

"I see the car right up here. It looks terrible," one man said.

Troopers are investigating whether the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

All westbound lanes of Southwest Eighth Street were closed for more than six hours during the crash investigation.

Some drivers question whether the road could be safer.

"I hope that they'll do better work here on this highway, because it is a rather dangerous highway," Eddy Tahbaz said. "If they had guardrails in the middle, this tragic accident wouldn't have happened."

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

