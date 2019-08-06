Driver of box truck killed in I-75 crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a box truck was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 75 near Miami Gardens Drive, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the white box truck was traveling south on I-75 when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1:40 p.m. Extensive damage could be seen to the front of the box truck.

Camacho said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

It's unclear whether the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured.

Camacho said three lanes were shut down after the collision.

