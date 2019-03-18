Driver returns gunfire after shooter takes aim at car in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a driver returned gunfire at another shooter early Monday in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim was traveling east on Northeast 183rd Street near Northwest 11th Avenue about 3:30 a.m. when someone in another car pulled up alongside him and opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times.

Zabaleta said the victim pulled over and returned fire, but the shooter got away.

The victim wasn't hurt, drove home and then called police.

Police were at the home on Northeast 18th Avenue near Northeast 191st Street, about a mile away, as they examined a white Kia Optima that had multiple bullet holes to the doors, the hood and the windshield.

When Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright knocked on the door of the home where the Optima was parked, a man told her that nobody was hurt and he didn't want to talk about what happened.

