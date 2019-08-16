Driver robbed by police impersonators near Miami-Dade school, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was robbed Friday morning near a middle school in Miami-Dade County's Tamiami area, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade police said the robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. near W.R. Thomas Middle School on Coral Way near Southwest 130th Avenue.

No students were on campus when the incident occurred, as school begins Monday in Miami-Dade County.

According to authorities, the victim said he was pulled over by two men who flashed police badges at him.

The driver said the men then robbed him, so he pulled into the school parking lot and called police.

The driver was not injured.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what was taken during the robbery.

The robbers are believed to driving a Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.