Driver tries to force teen into car in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are searching for a man who they said tried to force a 16-year-old into his car Wednesday as the teen was walking home from school.

The incident was reported in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Police said the would-be kidnapper was driving a silver 2015 or so Nissan Maxima with clear windows.

Authorities said the man grabbed the teen, but the victim escaped his hold and ran home.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call Detective L. Gonzalez at 786-508-8865 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

