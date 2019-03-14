Driver who crashed car into house gives officer fist-bump before arrest

Cordarius Bacon is accused of driving his Ford Focus into a house on Northeast 12th Avenue while intoxicated.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Sunrise man who crashed his car into a house early Tuesday in northeast Miami-Dade County refused a blood test, telling police he was too intoxicated to pass, and gave a fist-bump to the officer who questioned him about the crash, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cordarius Bacon, 25, was arrested on a charge of DUI causing damage to property or person.

According to the affidavit, Bacon's girlfriend told police that she watched him leave her house and crash into a nearby home on Northeast 12th Avenue.

Maurice Breneles said he was asleep inside when the Ford Focus sheared off the side of his house and went through his living room.

Breneles wasn't injured, but Bacon was taken to North Shore Medical Center for treatment.

Miami-Dade police Lt. Robert McGrath questioned Bacon at the hospital. According to the affidavit, Bacon "was unaware that he had crashed, let alone into the side of a residence."

Bacon told McGrath he was "a little bit tipsy" and had been drinking, the affidavit said.

After McGrath announced that he was conducting a DUI investigation, Bacon said he usually didn't drink as much as he had and gave McGrath a fist-bump, the affidavit said.

Bacon refused to submit to a blood test, telling McGrath, "I'm f---ed up. I'm obviously gonna fail it."

He was later arrested and taken from the hospital to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

