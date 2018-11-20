Dump truck bed gets stuck in power lines in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The bed of a dump truck got stuck in power lines Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. at 16323 NW 127th Ave.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the incident caused the truck's rear wheels to tip sideways.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

MDFR's heavy wrecker, also known as Heavy One, along with technical rescue units, responded to the scene to stabilize the truck.

Authorities said Florida Power & Light crews were also called to the scene to ensure the power grid was shut down in order for crews to remove the dump truck safely.

No one was injured during the incident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.