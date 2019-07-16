El Portal police warn residents about wandering coyote

El Portal Police Department

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - El Portal police are warning residents to be careful after a coyote was spotted wandering the area Monday.

According to authorities, the coyote was last seen Monday on Northwest 92nd Street at First Avenue.

"Please keep your pets indoors for their safety. Animal Control and FWC will not respond unless the animal is contained," the Police Department posted on Twitter.

The Miami Shores Fraternal Order of Police tweeted the agency back, saying the coyote has been around for years and typically lives on the Miami Shores golf course.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyotes can be found in all 67 Florida counties and in every state except Hawaii.

The FWC reports that coyotes are typically shy and elusive, but encounters between them and people are occurring more often across the state.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.