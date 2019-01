MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - An elderly woman crashed her SUV into an AT&T store Friday in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5644 NW 167th St.

According to police, the SUV first struck three parked vehicles before driving straight into the business.

Police said it appears the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.

She was cited for careless driving.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.



