Eleventh case of mosquito-borne illness confirmed in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County resident has become the eleventh person to locally acquire dengue fever this year, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed Tuesday.

The Department of Health said the county is now under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Health department officials said the local cases do not appear to be related.

Common symptoms of dengue fever include headaches, eye pain, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting or unusual bleeding.

The virus is spread through bites from Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are also known for spreading the Zika virus.

Dengue fever can be fatal.

Officials are warning the public to take precautions, which include draining standing water, which acts as breeding sites for the mosquitoes, and to cover exposed skin by wearing long pants, shoes, socks and long sleeves, especially at dusk. Also, they urge that residents apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.