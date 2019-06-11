Engineer ignored warning signs before FIU bridge collapse, report says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Federal officials investigating the Florida International University Bridge collapse revealed in a new report that Southwest Eighth Street should have been closed after the chief engineer inspected the bridge hours before the collapse.

On March 15, 2018, the recently installed pedestrian bridge fell onto moving traffic below, killing six people and injuring eight others.

The report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that the engineer of record inspected the 930-ton bridge hours before the collapse and found numerous wide and deep structural cracks. Yet the lead engineer, Denney Pate of FIGG Bridge Group, downplayed the cracks in a voice mail to state officials.

"We've taken a look at it and obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done, but from a safety perspective, we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective," Pate said in the message.

The report found that street should have been closed immediately after the inspection and steps should have been taken to shore up the structure. Instead, workers went ahead with making adjustments to the bridge, ultimately triggering the collapse.

Overall, the investigators found that the cracks were result of "deficient structural design."

Munilla Construction Management, which built the bridge, was also cited in the report. The company's workers had reported that the cracks were getting larger. However, Pate wrote in an e-mail on March 13 that the cracks "have not grown in size," citing the MCM workers at the site as his source. OSHA investigators said MCM should alerted Pate that his information was incorrect.

The report said MCM "failed to exercise its own independent professional judgement" to shut down the street. The report said MCM had extensive experience with concrete structures and should not have deferred to Pate's assessment in light of the widening cracks.

A federal gag order has prevented Pete and FIGG Bridge Group from publicly commenting on the bridge collapse. MCM went bankrupt after the collapse. A deal was recently reached in court, granting $42 million in insurance proceeds to the families of people who were killed in the collapse.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the causes of the collapse.

