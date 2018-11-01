Ex-NBA player faces charges over sex act with 13-year-old girl

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - There was a time when Luis David Montero-Carrasco had a promising career in the NBA. He played for the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers. It is likely that he won't be playing professionally anytime soon.

A meeting at the Best Western Hotel at 131 Fairway Dr., in Miami Springs, with a 13-year-old girl is now part of the 25-year-old basketball player's criminal record. The girl told an officer the two had exchanged nude pictures for about a week before she agreed to meet him for sex.

Montero-Carrasco and the girl told a police officer they used Snapchat and text messaging to communicate.

Instead of going to school, the girl took an Uber ride that Montero-Carrasco arranged for her to travel from her house to the hotel. Her friends at Doral Academy Preparatory High School, a public charter operated by Academica, told a Doral Police Department resource officer what she was up to.

By the time a police officer arrived, the girl was leaving the hotel. She told the officer the meeting was consensual after the two had exchanged sexual photos. She also said she had told Montero-Carrasco that she 15 years old, according to the arrest report.

Montero-Carrasco told the officer the girl never disclosed her age, but he knew she was underage because of how "young she looked and how immature her text messages sounded," the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The girl admitted that they had met at the hotel's room 410 and that she had performed oral sex, police said. Montero-Carrasco said he put a stop to the meeting when he started to receive phone calls from Doral Academy Preparatory High School.

Officers arrested Montero-Carrasco, who was born in the Dominican Republic, Oct. 25 outside of the hotel in Miami Springs. He was released on a $3,500 bond on Oct. 26. Prosecutors charged him with lewd and lascivious battery on a child and interfering with custody. He pleaded not guilty and demanded a trial by jury on Wednesday.

