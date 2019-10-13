Family asks for community's help after man struck by hit-and-run driver

MIAMI - A family is heartbroken and asking the community for help after their loved one was struck by a hit-and-run driver, who remains on the run.

Freddy Sanchez, 29, was walking home from work at about 8 p.m. Sept. 25 when he was struck by a driver along Northwest 79th Street and Tenth Avenue. The impact was so severe, the bumper of the car came off.

"It's really, really a bad feeling that someone would do something to another human being and just don't run (for) any kind of help," said his father, Freddy Sanchez, Sr.

Sanchez was left there on the road to die. Sanchez was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He clung onto life for eight days before he died.

"He passed on (October) third. All of his organs collapsed," his father said.

Police said the bumper left at the scene belongs to a silver Nissan Maxima, believed to be driven by the hit-and-run driver.

"I want the help of the community," Sanchez's father said. "I know someone out there sees something, someone out there knows something. So just please, please call the police. Come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

