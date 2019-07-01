Family asks for help finding missing Miami-Dade man

The family of Kenneth Dillard, 68, says he was last seen May 29 leaving North Shore Medical Center.

The family of Kenneth Dillard claims the 68-year-old man was last seen May 29 leaving North Shore Medical Center on Northwest 95th Street.

But a missing person report filed with the Miami-Dade Police Department suggests Dillard may have been missing even longer.

Dillard's ex-wife told police she last saw him April 23 when he went to her Miami Gardens home on Northwest 194th Street and asked her for help watching their daughter, who has special needs.

"She was advised Mr. Dillard recently was a patient at North Shore Medical Center, but voluntarily signed himself out," the report said. "Since then, per Ms. Dillard, Mr. Dillard has failed to contact any out-of-state family."

Dillard is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact his family at helpfindkennydillard@gmail.com.

