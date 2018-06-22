Family demands justice after man fatally shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A South Florida family is demanding justice after their loved one was shot and killed over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

They said they don't understand who would target Michael Mathis Jr., 20, or why.

Mathis' birthday was in just two weeks.

His mother was beside herself Friday as she now has to bury one of her four children.

Police said the shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 191st Street.

Mathis' mother, Charmaine Roundtree tells us her son was hanging out in front of a convenient store when she received a call that he was shot.

Miami Gardens police responded to the scene and found Mathis suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said a gold, 2007 to 2011 Toyota Camry was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Relatives said Mathis hung out at the store nearly every day. They said he was an entrepreneur and was excited to start a new job in just a few weeks.

"My life revolves around my children. I live for my children. I do everything for my children," Roundtree said. "Just help us out and give us closure. Turn him in or -- whoever you are -- you can turn yourself in."

There have been several shooting in the Miami Gardens area in the past week, but the police chief said there are no indications that they are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

