Family displaced, 2 cats die after house fire in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A house fire in southwest Miami-Dade County displaced a family and claimed the lives of two cats Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 1 p.m. on the second floor of a home in the 12000 block of Southwest 271st Street. Firefighters were able to rescue the family's other two cats.

No one was seriously hurt in the fire, but two children were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Red Cross South Florida is assisting the family, the spokesperson said.

