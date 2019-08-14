Family displaced after apparent stove fire in Golden Glades

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters search a second-floor apartment after an apparent stove fire.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A northwest Miami-Dade County family has been displaced after an early morning apartment fire.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment on Northwest Second Avenue near Northwest 156th Street in the Golden Glades neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kenneth Wood told Local 10 News firefighters extinguished the flames in about five minutes. He said firefighters had to clear 20 apartments to monitor for carbon monoxide.

Wood said it appeared the fire started on a stove, but the incident is under investigation.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The American Red Cross was providing temporary housing for the family.



