Miami-Dade police confirm 4 victims in FIU bridge collapse

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Miami-Dade County Police have confirmed the identities of four of at least six people who were killed after pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed on Thursday.

Police identified Rolando Fraga, 60, Oswald Gonzalez, 57, Alberto Arias, 53, and Navarro Brown, 37, as among the victims Saturday. A fifth victim, 18-year-old Alexa Duran, was identified by her family.

The identity of the sixth victim has not been released. Authorities have cautioned that the death toll could rise.

The bodies of Fraga, Gonzalez and Arias were pulled from debris on Saturday along with their vehicles.

Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp said Fraga's gold Jeep Cherokee and Gonzalez and Arias' white Chevy truck along with two other vehicles had been pulled from the rubble. Four cars remain underneath the debris, Kemp said.

Brown, a construction worker, was pulled from the site on Thursday and was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Authorities were working to free the bodies of Duran and the sixth victim on Saturday. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said crews are expected to be finished by the end of the day.

Fraga's family had traveled from West Palm Beach to Southwest Miami-Dade County to search for him, but they had feared he was among the dead.

“His family will miss him terribly, and we love him so much!” his family said in a statement.

The bridge, which was to connect the FIU campus with the city of Sweetwater, was set to open next year. Using modular construction methods, the main span was assembled off-site and moved into place last weekend like a piece of a puzzle to avoid closing traffic on Eighth Street.

FIU touted it as the largest pedestrian bridge in the nation to ever use the innovative method. When the bridge collapsed, the tall tower that was designed to hold the cables attached to the platform had not been installed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.