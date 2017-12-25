Family members identify teen killed in Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A 16-year-old who was shot and killed Friday was identified by family members as Kareem Thomas.

Police began investigating the shooting in the area of Northwest 81st Street and Northwest 14th Avenue after the teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Miami-Dade. He died a short time later, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said the gunman left the area and remains at large.

Thomas' aunt, Shakeyta Shawnta, was at a candlelight vigil that was held for the teen Sunday.

The teen's mother started a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses for Kareem.

Click here if you would like to donate.

