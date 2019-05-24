Family mourns domestic violence victim in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The friends and family of the mother who died in front of her daughter met for her funeral Thursday night near Tamiami Park.

The viewing for Yanelys González, who was born in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, was from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Auxiliador Funeraria Nacional at 6871 Bird Rd. The 45-year-old mother left behind two daughters.

Damaris Morejon said she received a shocking phone call Wednesday. It was from Onelio Castro-Arroyo. She said he told her he had stabbed González. He wanted her to know what he had done, she said Wednesday.

Castro-Arroyo also called police. The daughter he shared with González was in the car. That didn't stop him from stabbing González to death, police said. He is at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday afternoon facing charges in her mother's murder.

Relatives said Castro-Arroyo, 51, and González were in a difficult-to-leave marriage. Morejon said they had separated and were trying to get back together when they got into an argument. She said Gonzalez was considering getting a divorce.

Surveillance video shows Castro-Arroyo taking off his shirt -- which was stained with González's blood --and dropping it with the suspected murder weapon into a dumpster, detectives said. He later told police officers the stabbing death was the end of a troubled relationship.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives started to investigate the domestic violence case inside of the parked black sports utility vehicle where González died at the Country Club Villas Park at 6869 NW 179th St., north of Miami Lakes.

Miami Police Department detectives assisted them in case. Castro-Arroyo surrendered with his hands up at the Villas of Havana at 717 SW 11 Ave., in Miami's East Little Havana, where Miami-Dade crime scene investigators also collected evidence on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections records show Castro-Arroyo is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, grand theft, petit theft, criminal mischief and second-degree arson. He is being held without bond.

Relatives said González's adult daughter wants custody of Castro-Arroyo's daughter. González's cousin, Ismay Ortega, set up a GoFundMe account asking for donations from the public to help her two daughters.

