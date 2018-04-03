Family of Alexa Duran files lawsuit following FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The family of Florida International University freshman Alexa Duran has filed a lawsuit in connection with last month's pedestrian bridge collapse.

Duran, 18, was the first of six people to be identified after the pedestrian bridge that connected FIU's main campus to the city of Sweetwater collapsed March 15.

Duran was driving her SUV, with a friend in the front passenger seat, when the bridge came down on top of her vehicle, trapping her inside.

Duran's friend, Richard Humble, 19, was able to crawl out of the SUV. He was injured, but survived.

Humble also filed a lawsuit last week against the construction and engineering companies involved in the project.

His attorney said they also plan to sue FIU and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Orlando and Gina Duran, and their attorney, Alan Goldfarb, will speak about their lawsuit at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit they filed last Friday is the ninth filed on behalf of victims of the bridge collapse.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.