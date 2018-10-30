Family of man killed by police officer prepares to file wrongful death lawsuit

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Lawyers for the family of a man killed by a Florida City police officer in May have begun to lay the groundwork for a wrongful death lawsuit.

Juvon Simon, 23, was shot and killed by Detective Frantz Hardy on May 30.

Police said Simon was armed with a handgun and had a high-powered rifle within reach when he was shot, but witnesses said they never saw any weapons, and that Hardy fired through a closed door.

The Florida City Police Department said Hardy and another officer were conducting an investigation in Simon’s apartment complex in the 1400 block of Northwest Second Avenue when the shooting took place. Authorities have released few details about what led up to the shooting.

Now Simon’s family is considering a wrongful death suit against the department and the officer.

In a bill of discovery filed just days ago, lawyers requested Hardy’s personnel and internal affairs files, saying the department had denied them access because of the ongoing investigation.

“If he wasn't wearing a badge, he would already be in custody,” said Christopher Marlowe, an attorney for the Simon family.

A source close to the family said Hardy was allowed to return to the apartment complex after the shooting with a duffel bag.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is handling the investigation because the county's law enforcement agency conducts the Florida City Police Department's police-involved shootings.

The family's attorneys are pushing for documents because investigations into police shootings can take years and there is two-year statue of limitations on civil wrongful death cases.

Family members said Simon and Hardy knew each other before the shooting and Hardy would harass Simon.

"He wanted to kill him," Simon’s mother, Youseline, said in May.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.