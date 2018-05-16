Family of man killed in Sweetwater hit-and-run crash asks for help

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Yoandi Fourcoy said there are no words to describe the loss.

His father, 60-year-old Jesus Cruz, was taken from his family too soon after a hit-and-run driver hit and killed him last week in Sweetwater.

Fourcoy picked up his father’s ashes Tuesday, but the identity of the driver who killed Cruz is still a mystery.

Cruz was riding home on his scooter on Northwest Seventh Street near Northwest 111th Court just after midnight on May 7 after finishing his shift as a dishwasher at Rotelli Pizza and Pasta at the Dolphin Mall.

Surveillance cameras captured a vehicle rear-ending Cruz’s scooter, causing him to roll down the road. Moments later, a small, four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic slowly drives by the accident, gets out of the car and pauses briefly next to Cruz. Neighbors said they saw the driver then get back in their car, put it into reverse and drive away.

Fourcoy said his father was a loving family man who had worked hard since coming to the U.S. from Cuba in 2013.

Fourcoy is asking for anyone who knows anything about the crash to follow their conscience and call police with information.

"Please help us. We need it," he said in Spanish.

