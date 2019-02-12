Family pleads for help in finding shooter who killed man at Christmas party

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida family is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for the killing of a man at a Christmas party last year.

Miami-Dade police said Yemil Arguelles, 40, was struck once in the chest by a stray bullet while he was sitting in the backyard of a home during a party Dec. 15.

"It came out of nowhere," his wife, Wedmy Fernandez, said.

The home is located near Southwest 71st Street and Southwest 159th Place.

Cellphone video, first obtained by America TeVe, shows Arguelles sitting on a chair while a woman is singing karaoke in the background when he suddenly grabs his chest and then collapses to the ground.

Friends and family appear to be confused by what is happening at first before realizing he is hurt and then rushing to help him.

"It could be anything, but most likely it's going to be an accidental shooting, and if you see the video you can tell there was no way they were supposed to be there. It was just coincidental," Detective Zubair Khan said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were called and determined Arguelles had been shot.

Arguelles was then taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he died.

"My brother, you know, was a human being and I think that nobody has the right to take somebody's life," Jorge Arguelles said.

Fernandez said her husband was a father of five children and she just wants answers.

"It's five children that some terrible person left without a father," she said. "We just need to know. That's all we're asking for -- to know what happened."

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

