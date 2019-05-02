Family's missing pet pig turns up at wildlife care center in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida family that was desperately searching for their pet miniature pig, Hamilton, is now squealing with delight because he has been found.

Hamilton was brought to a wildlife care center in southwest Miami-Dade.

Employee Lloyd Brown looked online to see if anyone was going hog wild trying to find him and came across Local 10's story regarding Hamilton's escape.

The family is planning to go to the wildlife center Thursday afternoon to pick up their beloved pet.

Sarah Velazco, 14, told Local 10 News Hamilton went missing last month from the area of Southwest 82nd Avenue and 17th Terrace.

She said he can be sassy and is no farm animal. He is used to getting his three square meals a day, sleeping in his little bed and playing with the family's other pets, which include a dog, a ferret, a rabbit and a bird.

A "teacup" potbelly pig is worth anywhere from $750 to over $3,500, but Sarah said Hamilton is priceless.

