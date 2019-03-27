Family sues Dade County Federal Credit Union after librarian fatally shot while using ATM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A reward for information has been increased after a librarian was shot to death after going to an ATM in Miami Gardens last year.

Meanwhile, his family is now taking legal action.

Jaime Humet's family and their attorney held a news conference Wednesday morning next to the credit union where the librarian was shot and killed in December when he stopped at the ATM to check his account balance.

This was the family's first time at the scene of the crime since Humet was killed.

During the news conference, the family announced they were suing Dade County Federal Credit Union for poor security, citing a prior shooting that happened in the same location in a similar manner and asking what it's going to take to make the business safe for customers to use.

The lawsuit was filed March 4 in Miami-Dade County.

The family also still wants justice served to the person who killed Humet.

A Crime Stoppers award has now increased from $3,000 to $23,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Humet's killer.

"If we don't catch him, he's going to feel like he's bulletproof. He's just going to keep doing it and other people are going to get inspired by this kind of atrocity, and then where do we end up?" Humet's brother, Nick Humet, said.

Police said the shooter was driving a newer-model white Kia Optima.

Surveillance video from Dec. 10 showed the gunman wearing black pants and a black hoodie at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



