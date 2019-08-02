Fatal shooting of transgender woman raises fears for trans community

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A transgender woman's family is gathering Friday afternoon to spend time together and help each other heal two days after the woman was fatally shot in southwest Miami-Dade.

Marquis "Kiki" Fantroy's family was torn to pieces after the shooting.

"My baby ain't hurt nobody. My baby, my baby. Please help bring justice to my baby," Rhonda Comer said.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 224th Street and 115th Court.

On Friday, police handed out flyers in hopes of finding out information about the shooter.

Meanwhile, other transgender women across South Florida said they are terrified following Fantroy's killing.

"Last night when I read the story, it broke my heart. I actually was in tears," said Sahfari Ebony, of the League of Extraordinary Transgender Women.

The League of Extraordinary Transgender Women focuses on providing resources to African American trans women in the South Florida area.

Ebony said she and other women in the group have been trying to reach out to Fantroy's family and are spreading the word about the shooting, saying something like this happening so close to home is terrifying to see.

"To see that one of my trans sisters has been killed and the killer is still out there and they can't find them, anybody could be next," Ebony said.

No arrests have been made and police don't have details on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

