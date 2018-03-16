Father identifies Alexa Duran as FIU student killed in bridge collapse

Miami Herald

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man confirmed to el Nuevo Herald Friday that his daughter, Alexa Duran, was the Florida International University student killed Thursday in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

Orlando Duran said he was in London when he got the news about his daughter and is currently traveling back to Miami.

"My little girl was trapped in the car and couldn't get out. She died when the bridge collapsed on top of her car," Duran said in Spanish. "This is going to be the longest and saddest trip of my life. I don't want to return."

FIU sophomore Richard Humble told the Today show that Duran was driving him back from a doctor's appointment when the bridge fell on top of Duran's SUV.

"It fell on the roof of the car and kind of caved in on my neck and squished me down. But I didn't really know what was going on at all," he said.

Humble said he screamed Duran's name, but she never responded to him.

A photo taken at the scene shows that the bridge fell at an angle on top of Duran's SUV.

Duran was a freshman political science major at FIU and previously attended Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School, in Southwest Ranches, according to the Miami Herald.

Duran was also a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority at FIU.

"She was a very bright person, and she always had a smile on her face," Duran's friend, identified only as Daniella, told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos. "We had to call her mom. It was a rough process."

Humble's mother told Ramos that her son is going through a difficult time after losing a friend -- someone he considered like a sister.

