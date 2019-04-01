FBI arrests man suspected in 'Stopwatch Bandit' robberies

The FBI says Davion Clark, 25, of Miami Gardens, is believed to be the "Stopwatch Bandit."

MIAMI - A bank robbery suspect believed to be the "Stopwatch Bandit" has been arrested.

Davion Clark, 25, of Miami Gardens, was arrested Friday evening by the FBI.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said Clark is believed to be responsible for a pair of bank robberies Thursday -- at a TD Bank branch at 16200 NW 57th Ave. in Miami Lakes and at a Chase branch at 175 NW 199th St.

During each robbery, a hooded man demanded money from bank employees and showed them a stopwatch app on his cellphone that appeared to be counting down, Marshall said.

Customers were inside both banks at the time of the robberies, but no one was injured.

No other information about the suspect was immediately available.

