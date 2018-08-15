Federal judge accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun in front of son

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A federal judge was arrested Tuesday night for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun in front of their son, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim went to Timothy Robert Maher's home in El Portal to pick up their son. The former couple has joint custody of their son.

Police said the two lived together for nearly four years before they separated in April.

Authorities said the victim texted Maher, 51, when she was outside his home.

He then came outside carrying their son on his left arm while he had a holstered pistol on his right hip, the report stated.

According to the report, Maher got close to his ex, shined a flashlight in her face and told her, "I'm going to show you what pain is about."

Police said Maher handed over their crying child.

The victim put her son in her car and told Maher that she was calling 911, authorities said.

Police said the victim attempted to drive away while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and then saw Maher come back outside with a long barrel gun.

She told authorities that she then noticed through the rearview mirror that a red laser was pointed toward her car. She said she looked back and saw Maher pointing the gun at her as she was driving away.

According to the arrest report, the judge wouldn't come outside when police arrived and knocked on his door, and an officer could see him trying to hide behind a wall.

Police said Maher came out to the front porch about an hour later after an officer was able to reach him on the phone, but stood near the front door.

Two officers approached Maher to try to talk to him and one of them grabbed him by the arm once he got close enough, the report stated.

Police said Maher pulled away and tried to go back into his home, but he was taken to the ground and arrested.

Maher faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, child abuse and resisting an officer without violence.

He appeared in court Wednesday, where he was ordered held in lieu of a $13,000 bond.

Court records show that a "domestic violence with children" case involving the couple was filed on June 19.

A temporary restraining order was denied, but another hearing on the matter was later rescheduled for Aug. 31. An emergency hearing on the matter will now be held Wednesday.

