Federal judge arrested this week also faces accusations in apparent road rage incident

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A federal judge from South Florida was arrested this week on accusations that he pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend in front of their son, and now there could be a new case against him.

Local 10 News was told by sources that things got heated between Judge Timothy Maher and another driver.

One was apparently tailgating the other on Northwest 94th Street, between First Avenue and Second Avenue in Miami Shores back in June.

Sources said the incident allegedly led to the judge following the other driver to his home, where the two exchanged words and police were called.

Maher later told investigators the driver pulled a gun on him, sources said.

The 51-year-old administrative law judge was arrested Tuesday night at his home in El Portal in connection with the separate incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

"The mother of my child has called the police not less than five times prior to last night," Maher told the judge in bond court. "Each time making more incendiary and fantastic allegations against me. I did not have a gun on me last night. I did not point a gun at anyone."

Maher, who handled Social Security disability cases, faces charges of aggravated assault with a gun, child abuse and resisting arrest -- allegations he admits threaten his career as a jurist.

"It is astonishing to me that one person can make an accusation so fantastic and not grounded in reality that the result of me spending the night at TGK. This is horrifically embarrassing," he said.

The Miami Shores Police Department is investigating the road rage incident and said once completed, it will turn the case over to the state attorney's office.

