Female found dead at northwest Miami-Dade strip club, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A female was found dead Monday afternoon at a strip club in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said the body was discovered at 4:27 p.m. Monday at the Babylon strip club at 7020 NW 72nd Ave.

A source told Local 10 News that the body was discovered by a cleaning crew and that it was that of a minor.

Police have not confirmed those details, but said they are investigating the death.

This is a developing story.



