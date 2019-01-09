FHP trooper returns to work 22 months after being struck by distracted driver

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was struck by a car in March 2017 returned to work Wednesday, nearly two years after the crash.

Trooper Carlos Rosario arrived to the FHP headquarters via a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter flown by the same crew that rescued him 22 months ago.

"Thank you to all of you for your love and support," Rosario said. "My family and I never felt alone during this journey."

It was a remarkable entrance for Rosario, who made a remarkable recovery after the crash.

"On this day, my life changed due to an unfortunate traffic crash where I almost lost my life," he said.

Authorities said Rosario was conducting a traffic stop along the Dolphin Expressway March 17, 2017, when he was hit by a distracted driver who was texting.

Rosario suffered injuries to his face, spine and lower body.

"By the grace of Jesus, I'm back to serve the people of Florida," he said.

FHP officials announced Wednesday that Rosario has been promoted to corporal, which will take effect Feb. 1.

"We are honored to welcome Carlos back," FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said.

