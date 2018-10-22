Fire breaks out at Santa's Enchanted Forest theme park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out at Santa's Enchanted Forest theme park Sunday night in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire, which began about 7:30 p.m., could be seen from the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway, including by one driver who took video of the blaze.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out in some bushes inside the park and there were no injures.

Florida Power & Light was called to the scene as a power line was damaged during the fire.

Santa's Enchanted Forest sits inside Tropical Park and is scheduled to open Nov. 1.

So it looks like there’s a pretty serious fire at @santasenchanted Forest right now. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/Iqz6o57VKi — Matthew Bunch (@matthewsbunch) October 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.