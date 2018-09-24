Fire erupts at classic car dealership in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire erupted early Monday at a classic car dealership in northwest Miami-Dade County, causing an estimated $30,000 to $40,000 worth of damage.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of Ted Vernon's Specialty Automobiles on Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a 30-foot recreational vehicle and a sedan caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The RV was destroyed, but the sedan may be salvageable for parts.

Battalion Chief Raied Jadallah said firefighters had to drag 250 feet of hose line to access the fire, which was in the back of the large auto lot.

"The numerous vehicles in the back, they are, you know, up against each other," Jadallah said. "Basically, it was -- we were having a hard time maneuvering in the back with our gear and air tanks, but once we got back there, we started putting the fire out."

A fire destroyed nearly two dozen classic cars at the same dealership in 2014.

The cause of Monday's fire is believed to be an electrical overload of the RV.

