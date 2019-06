HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - A fire erupted at a Hialeah Gardens warehouse Tuesday morning.

The fire started about 7 a.m. at the warehouse on Northwest 79th Avenue near Northwest 95th Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed flames and smoke coming from the warehouse, where car parts were being stored.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

